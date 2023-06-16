Students Expelled For Sloganeering In Mumbai School, Reinstated After MNS Protest

A Vashi-based private school on Monday took disciplinary action against six of its Class 10 students for allegedly chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans during the recess time inside the school premises. The decision to expel the students sparked a big controversy and was strongly criticised by the political parties and right-wing outfits.

As the situation started escalating, the school administration withdrew the decision and allowed the students to attend classes. The school administration, however, denied that the students were expelled or suspended for chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

'Normal disciplinary action'

Clarifying the action against the students as a normal disciplinary measure, school Principal Sayara Kenedy said, "We never rusticated nor suspended the students. We don't know what slogans were raised. But during the recess, they were screaming loudly in the corridor which was more than normal. We had called their parents and had asked them to counsel them."

“Parents of four students had come to the school for a meeting, but the guardians of the other two didn’t come. However, we have also allowed those two students into the school, Kenedy said.

Throwing light on what went wrong during the recess time on Monday that led to the disciplinary action, the Prinipal asserted, "Their voices were so loud that we got scared and thought something had happened. We had to call their parents. I didn't hear any religious slogans. We just heard yelling and screaming. Our intention was not to spoil the children's life. The action was taken only to correct their behaviour."

Issuing a letter, the Principal later expressed regret for the 'misunderstanding' which hurt the sentiments of many.

On the other hand, the parents of the students appeared to be firm on their allegations that their children were suspended for raising slogans. One of the parents said, "On Monday, my child told me that the school administration has suspended six of them for raising slogans of Jai Shree Ram and the school had asked the parents to meet them. Since I couldn't visit the school, my child wasn’t allowed inside. I spoke to my kid and also confirmed with other children. They were expelled for chanting Jai Shri Ram." As the incident surfaced, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers gheraoed the school located in Navi Mumbai and staged a massive protest on Wednesday. Party leader Sandesh Dongre claimed, "The children raised the slogan of Jai Shri Ram and got expelled from the school. If one can't chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in India, are they going to chant it outside India?"

Responding to the incident, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) youth wing state Vice-President Amol Matele said, "A school is an educational institution and we should not carry out religious activities there. The BJP-led government has penetrated the thought of communalism so deep that even school-going children are getting engaged in unwanted issues. What the students did could be wrong to one extent but rusticating or suspending them is also not right."