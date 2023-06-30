Students In Kutch Seen Offering Namaz; Furious Parents March To School As Video Goes Viral

Due to a video going viral from a primary school in Mundra, a controversy has erupted in the industry-heavy town of Kutch, Gujarat. In the video, students of a school can be seen offering namaz in a celebration of Eid on June 29.

Several parents marched to the school demanding an explanation of the entire exercise. Turns out, the school had been carrying out activities keeping in mind the secularism of the country.

"We were just trying to celebrate the festival and other students of different religions were also involved in the entire celebration which involved the namaaz," the Trustee of the Pearl School said.

"But we realise this may have been an oversight. This won't happen again. The meeting between parents and teachers is going on. We will definitely come to a solution that works for everyone," he added.

Parents have also taken offence to this entire issue and have said that they will need to speak to the authorities to make sure 'nothing like this happens again'.

'Problem is not with namaz but how can they...': Parent speaks to Republic

A parent while speaking to Republic stated, "The problem isn't with namaaz but how can they ask our children to perform it. We are furious. If something similar had happened and roles were reversed, the reactions would have been worse. We just want to make sure the teachers understand the gravity of the situation."

The issue had also been blown up since the video was shared by the school social media team. Essentially, the students were putting up a skit, in which namaaz was to also be offered.