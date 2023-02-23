Subhas Chandra Bose's Grandnephew Urges WB Guv To Bring Back Netaji's Remains From Japan

Family members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Wednesday met West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose and appealed to the government to bring back the remains of Netaji from the Renkoji Temple in Japan's capital city, Tokyo. They also handed over a letter to Governor in person.

Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of Subhas Chandra Bose, had been vocal about the return of Netaji relics from the Renkoji Temple in Tokyo for quite some time.

Chandra Kumar Bose urged the governor to initiate talks with the Union government so that the Centre issues a "final statement confirming the death of Netaji on 18th August 1945, based on conclusive evidence now available."

In a letter, he said, "The Government of India under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, has taken the initiative to declassify Netaji related files in order to arrive at closure. After the release of all the classified files including ten Enquiry Reports- national and international, it is clearly evident that Netaji died on 18th August 1945."

"Efforts must also be made to bring the mortal remains of an immortal hero to his motherland by 18th August 2023," it added.

Met the Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal-Shri @DrCVAnandaBose1- submitted a critical proposal to end so called #Netaji death mystery & to bring his remains to his motherland by 18 Aug 2023. Jai Hind! @narendramodi @AmitShah @DrSJaishankar @madhuribose2 @suryabose pic.twitter.com/b9hCoEzADG — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) February 22, 2023

A few days before the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji, his daughter Anita Bose Pfaff also demanded that her father's holy remains to be brought back to India.

On this matter, noted socio-political leader, Chairman of SNSMT and a lead member of the Netaji movement Suparno Satpathy put out an interesting message on Twitter stating that said relics must be triple-checked to confirm that they are of Netaji.