Surat-based Builder Accommodates 42 Families Financially Hit By COVID-19 In His Buildings

As the Coronavirus continues to dictate world affairs, a Surat-based builder has come to the rescue of many families who were left homeless during the grim days. In a noble gesture, Prakash Bhalani, a builder in Surat has accommodated at least 42 families at his constructed buildings, who are facing a financial crisis due to COVID-19 and were unable to pay rent. He has given his apartments to these families for a mere charge of Rs. 1,500 as maintenance amount without any rent charges.

Bhalani believes that it is his chance to pay back to the society and community by helping them amid the current crisis. He has provided shelter to many families in need in his own constructed building named Rudraksh Lake Palace. Speaking to ANI, Bhalani said that people can reside in his building for as long as they want and there is no specific time limit to vacate the flat.

"During the phase of Unlock 1, just after the lockdown lifted, people were still struggling at work. Many of them did not have work. Their businesses were affected. They are still struggling to make ends meet. Many of them were not able to pay rent," said Bhalani.

"A resident of Surat city requested me to give me a room to keep his luggage as he was shifting to his village. I gave him a room and thought that so many people like him must be in a need of shelter," he added.

'We do not take any rent'

After realising the need of people, the builder soon spread the word via social media following which many people approached him in search of shelter. "We take Rs 1,500 only as maintenance amount in which they are getting WiFi and water facility along with other necessities. We do not take any rent. As many as 42 people are residing here and many more are still joining," said Bhalani.

There are a total of 92 flats here and the remaining flats will also be given to the people in need. They can reside here for as long as they want, he added.

Asha Nimavat a resident at Bhalani's building said "My husband's business was not doing well so we were not able to pay our rent. Our landlord asked us to leave the house. Later, we were leaving for our village and meanwhile, we came across an advertisement of Rudraksh Lake Palace. We then contacted its builder". "He (Bhalani) invited us to stay here with Rs 1,500 maintenance cost. We are allowed to stay here for as long as we want. We are really happy. The builder is just like a god to us," she added.

(With ANI inputs)