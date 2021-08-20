Surat Shop Sells Raksha Bandhan Sweet 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' To Enliven Childhood Memories

A new sweet has been made in Surat, Gujarat, that aims to evoke childhood memories. Bachpan Ka Pyar is the name of the sweet. A schoolboy from Chhattisgarh, incidentally, just became an overnight sensation after a video of him performing the same song went viral on social media. With Raksha Bandhan approaching, the business owner claims that the treat is a homage to childhood and the special tie that siblings share, which the event honours.

Surat shop sells Raksha Bandhan sweet named 'Bachpan Ka Pyar'

According to the store owner, the sweet not only has a distinctive name, but also tries to recreate the taste of old childhood memories. The dessert is sold for Rs 580 per kilogramme in stores. The sweet tastes like Bubble gums, a chewing gum that used to be widely popular and is not so readily available nowadays. They said they wanted to bring back that flavour. According to the business owner they wanted to connect childhood memories because such treats are not readily available nowadays.

'Bachpan Ka Pyar' sweet aims to bring childhood nostalgia

Kajal Jariwala, a customer who came to buy sweets for Raksha Bandhan said: "We have seen different types of sweets here, but interestingly we found this sweet named Bachpan ka Pyar this year. We tasted it and it is very unique. It tastes like Bubble gum that we used to have during our childhood. It brings back memories of time that we spent with our siblings. It feels we have gone back in our childhood."

Radha Mithaiwala, who owns 24 Carats, the Surat store which is selling the sweet says: "This time we have introduced three types of sweets, first is a charcoal sweet, made with charcoal powder and good for health. We have also introduced a Bubble gum flavoured sweet 'Bachpan Ka Pyar'.

Raksha Bandhan to be celebrated on August 22, 2021

"People are appreciating it as it tastes like its name, the Bubble gum that they used to eat in their childhood and it is not being sold nowadays. The bonding between brother and sister and their childhood memories is celebrated with this sweet on this Raksha Bandhan," says Mithaiwala. "That is why we named it as 'Bachpan ka Pyar'," she said. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 22 this year. On this day, girls exchange presents and tie ‘rakhis’ around their brothers' wrists.

