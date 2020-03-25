Surge In Demand And Supply Fears Leads To Increase In Price Of Vegetables In Patna

Vegetable and fruit markets in Patna witnessed surge in the number of people purchasing essential commodities on the first day of the 21 day nationwide lockdown. Residents, however, had to shell out more money for vegetables because of a sudden increase in demand complied with fears of the goods being unavailable in the future.

PM Modi appealed to the people to refrain from indulging in panic buying of goods and assured people that there will be enough supply of food for the entire period of lockdown.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, PM Modi stating that while India's economy will face a brunt, said it was his responsibility to do lock down the country to save every Indian's life. Talking about how health experts stated that 21 days are necessary to ensure breaking the chain transmission, he said these 21 days were most crucial. Explaining the fallout for not handling the next three weeks as catastrophic, he said that 'India will be set back by 21 years if 21 days are not handled'.

He added, "As per health experts, a period of at least 21 days is extremely critical to break infection chain of Coronavirus. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, the country and your family could go back 21 years. If situation is not handled in these 21 days, several families will get devastated forever. Hence, you must forget what going out means for the next 21 days. Stay inside your home, stay inside your home, and do just one thing- stay inside your home."

