Quick links:
Image: Republic
A suspicious bag was found in Rohini area in the national capital on Thursday, sending the security agencies into a tizzy ahead of the Independence Day, police said.
According to officials, the bag was found in the parking area near DC Chowk, Rohini Sector-9.
Police said the bomb detection and disposal squad and sniffer dogs are heading to the scene. Further details area awaited, they said. PTI NIT NIT CK CK
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)