SUV Collides With Bike, Truck In Kolkata, 4 Dead

Four persons, including a woman, were killed after an SUV first rammed into a motorcycle and then a truck waiting at a traffic signal in Kolkata's Dum Dum Park area, police said on Monday.

The accident happened around 1.30 am when the speeding vehicle collided with the two-wheeler and the truck, killing three persons on the spot, they said.

"The biker was declared brought-dead at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The condition of three others undergoing treatment is stated to be critical," a senior police officer said.

The SUV has been impounded and police is examining CCTV footage for more details, he added.