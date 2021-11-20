Swachhta Survey: Noida Shines Among Delhi's Satellite Cities

Delhi's satellite town of Noida was on Saturday adjudged India's cleanest 'medium' city, that is in the category of cities with a population of over three lakh but less than 10 lakh.

Among cities with a population between 10 and 40 lakh, Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad ranked 18 while Haryana's Gurgaon stood 24th and Faridabad 41st in the list.

The rankings are based on the annual Swachh Survekshan of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry.

In terms of districts also, Delhi's satellite districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana performed well in 2021.

Gautam Buddh Nagar district, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida, stood 15th among 659 districts across the country, while adjoining Ghaziabad district ranked 82nd.

Haryana's Gurgaon was adjudged 25th cleanest district while Faridabad was 119th on the list, according to the survey Overall, Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row in the central government's annual cleanliness awards while Chhattisgarh retained the first position in the state category.

The second and third positions in the 'cleanest city' category were secured by Surat and Vijayawada, respectively, the survey showed.

In terms of districts, the first two spots across the country were grabbed by Gujarat's Surat and Madhya Pradesh's Indore while New Delhi in Delhi stood third, according to the list.

The Swachh Survekshan aims to stimulate large-scale citizen participation around cleanliness, sanitation and hygiene in urban areas and induce a competitive spirit among the Urban Local Bodies (ULBS) to provide the best-in-class service to the citizens.

