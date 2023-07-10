Sweets shop worker held for raping minor boy in Ghaziabad

A sweets shop worker was arrested Ghaziabad's Govindpuram area for allegedly raping a 13-year-old boy who worked with him, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened Friday when the boy was working on the rooftop of the shop with two other workers, they said.

"On Friday afternoon, all workers were there in the shop while the boy was in a room on the rooftop with two other workers — Chunoo and Munoo - who sodomised him," Assistant Commissioner of Police, CP Modinagar, Ritesh Tripathi said.

The matter came to light after the incident was reported in local media.

Police lodged an FIR against Chunoo and Munoo on Saturday and arrested Chunoo.

Munoo is still absconding and efforts are being made to arrest him, they said.