Swiggy Shares Update On Viral 'young Man' On Horse; Reveals Bounty Winners As Hunt Ends

Remember how a video of a Swiggy delivery person riding a horse to carry food during a Mumbai downpour went viral on social media recently? The food delivery service company had recently gone on a ‘Swiggy-wide horse hunt’ to get more details about the person, since it was also clueless about the details about the delivery executive or the order the person was carrying. They had also promised 5000 Swiggy Money prize for anyone helping them out. The search has come to an end as both the 'delivery executive' and the animal have been identified.

Swiggy finds person who rode horse with its bag

Swiggy has released a statement in which the company has mentioned that the hunt is over and they have received information regarding the man with a Swiggy delivery bag.

In its letter of declaration, Swiggy said, “We have news about the horse, the young man, and the now ‘famous’ video. Both man and animal have been identified!” Swiggy announced the news in a creative format like any company releases its FAQs and further answered several questions pertaining to the man with the Swiggy bag as well as the horse.

Swiggy said that the person on the horse is a 17-year-old Sushant and he is not a Swiggy delivery executive, but a typical 'teenager who borrows things and forgets to return back.' Swiggy, in his letter, further said, “In this case what the man borrowed, was the Swiggy delivery bag.”

“Sushant helps out at a stable in Mumbai, where he is a house couturier i.e. he takes care of dressing horses for wedding processions,” Swiggy in its letter said.

It further shared that the name of the horse was not 'Toofan or Bijli', like they had asked in the 'Swiggy-hunt' post, but his name was Shiva. The bag did not contain any order but contained embroidered drapes and accessories that are put on horses to prepare them for wedding processions. It further revealed that the youth was returning from a wedding.

Speaking about the reward, which they have offered to identify their "accidental brand ambassador" as they were unaware of the person’s whereabouts, Swiggy said that a man named Avi and his friend made the video. They claimed the bounty of 5000 Swiggy money.

Earlier, Swiggy released a statement in which they offered a reward to anyone who can provide information about the horseman carrying the Swiggy bag. In order to learn more about this "gallant young star," the food company issued a tongue-in-cheek statement on social media while searching for the "Swiggyman on the horse."

Furthermore, the company added a unique tribute to the "rider and his steed" on their app. Yes, customers were able to see a horse-riding icon going forward on their app to indicate a delivery person if they place an order.