Swollen Yamuna In Agra Reaches Walls Of Taj Mahal For First Time In 45 Years

After wreaking havoc in the national capital, the swollen Yamuna River, for the first time in 45 years, rose to 499.1 feet in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, breaching the low flood level mark and reaching the walls of the historic Taj Mahal. The water level has been rising continuously for the past three days. However, the situation is under control currently. According to Ankit Khandelwal, Municipal Commissioner, Agra, "Wherever the flow of water has increased, all precautionary measures have been taken."

Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has said that there is no threat to the heritage site even though the outer parts of Itimad-ud-Daula’s tomb and the Dussehra Ghat near the Taj Mahal have been inundated.

Image: Flood water touching the walls of iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. Credit: Republic

A garden of the 17th century UNESCO World Heritage Site has been submerged. However, ASI officials have said that water has not entered the basement of the Taj Mahal. According to ASI officials, Taj Mahal has been designed in a way that it prevents flooding of the main monument and water does not enter the basement. Taj Mahal was affected by floods in 1978 when the water level soared up to 508 ft and entered 22 rooms in the monument’s basement. After the incident, ASI removed the wooden doors, through which the water entered the basement, and erected walls on the river ghats from Kailash Temple in Sikandra and Dussehra Ghat neat the Taj Mahal.

The rise in the Yamuna level has been caused due to the release of water from two barrages in the last 24 hours -- 1,06,473 cusec water from the Okhla Barrage and 1,24,302 cusec water from the Gokul Barrage in Mathura, where all seven gates have been opened.

Delhi govt urges people to stay put in relief camps as Yamuna swells

In Delhi, with the water level in the Yamuna showing a rising trend, the AAP-led Delhi government urged people on Monday to stay put in the relief camps while assuring them that they are not facing any threat, even as some of them returned to their homes and shops to begin the exercise of rebuilding them.

Authorities meanwhile continued the work of pumping out water from flooded roads, with officials saying the water has been cleared from almost all the roads, barring a carriageway of the ITO stretch and Rajghat. However, the removal of silt and mud is being done. Delhi is in the middle of battling one of its worst flood-like scenarios due to the recent heavy rain, with more than 25,000 people evacuated from inundated areas.