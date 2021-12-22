Tailor Found Dead On Noida Road

A 32-year-old tailor's body bearing injury marks was found abandoned on a road in Noida on Wednesday, prompting police to launch a murder investigation, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said the body was found on a road between two residential areas in Sector 104, under Sector 39 police station limits, in the morning.

"A local police team immediately reached the spot to inspect the situation. Rs 12,000 cash was found in a pocket of a trouser of the man along with an identity card that helped the police establish his identity," Singh said.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Singh, a native of Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. He had been living in Noida and worked as a tailor, the officer said.

"Prima facie it appears that the man had a dispute with someone known to him which resulted in his killing with a sharp object,” Singh said.

An FIR has been lodged and four police teams have been formed while forensic experts have also reviewed the crime spot, he said, adding that the case would be worked out soon.

