Tamil Nadu: 19-year-old Karate Master Dies After Fire Stunt Goes Wrong

A 19-year-old Karate teacher succumbed to burn injuries while performing karate stunts during an event in the Pudukkoti district of Tamil Nadu. The footage of the shocking incident was recorded on camera, showing the young master performing dangerous stunts before he was engulfed by fire. The victim, identified as Balaji, was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital. However, he couldn't survive and breathed his last on Friday while undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the local police station has registered a case and is investigating the matter.

The Accident

On Friday night, a group of Karate students and teachers were practising stunts on the open ground in Pudukkoti, Tamil Nadu. Different groups were performing different stunts. Amid the ongoing karate practice, a young college boy named Balaji was performing stunts with fire. The stunt was initially going right until the fire grew big due to heavy wind engulfed the young karate master. In a video of the incident shared on social media, Balaji is seen running on the ground after being engulfed by the fire. Meanwhile, the people present at sight rushed to dose off the fire. In viral video karate master is seen surrounded by the Karate group as he was engulfed by fire; however, he did not survive due to severe burns.

The Tamil Nadu police also rushed to the scene when they came to know about the incident. Police officials have also registered a case regarding the matter, and an investigation is on. Meanwhile, the karate group has stopped their practice, as the incident has escalated fear among them.

A teenage boy died while performing a bike stunt when his motorcycle suddenly caught fire in a similar incident. The incident was reported from Mumbai's Bandra, where a group of local bikers fearlessly practised dangerous stunts regularly. However, things took a brutal turn when one of their companions died due to fire.

Image Credit: UNSPLASH/AP