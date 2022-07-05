Tamil Nadu: Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Chennai Civic Body Brings Back Mask Mandate

Amid the increasing COVID-19 cases, the Chennai civic body has brought back the mask mandate in the capital of Tamil Nadu. The order is effective from July 5 and failing to comply with rules will attract a fine of Rs 500. The Greater Chennai Corporation has also directed all theatres, shopping malls, places of worship and all other public places to comply with the rules. The civic body has also directed the authorities of all such places to make sure that large crowds do not gather.

The decision on the mask protocol was brought back after a significant rise in COVID cases across the state over the past few days. On July 3, the state registered over 2,000 new Coronavirus infections for the third day in a row, taking the COVID tally to 2,672 cases. The total number of active cases in the state increased to 34,82,775. The death toll remained at 38,026 as the state recorded no fatalities in the previous 24 hours.

The remaining cases were dispersed across other districts, with Chennai recording 1,072 new cases, followed by Chengalpet with 373, Coimbatore at 145, Tiruvallur with 131, and Tiruchirappalli with 104. Tirupathur had the fewest new cases as it recorded only two cases on Sunday, July 3.

COVID Cases In India

According to statistics released on July 5 by the Union Health Ministry, India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,31,650. The number of active cases also jumped to 1,14,475.

The figures updated at 8 am showed that 19 fresh fatalities brought the total death toll to 5,25,242. According to the government, active cases make up about 0.26% of all infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.53 per cent. In the past 24 hours, there has been an increase of 611 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload. There have been 86.44 crore tests performed to date, with 4,51,312 tests completed in the past 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate was 3.81 per cent, while the daily positivity rate was 2.90 per cent.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock/Representative