Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore Graduate Teaches Kids After Schools Shut Down Amid COVID-19

Sandhya, the first and only graduate of Chinnampathy tribal village in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, has stood up to fill the educational hole left by the COVID-induced lockdown, which has prompted schools to close. The BCom graduate is doing her part by offering free education to the kids in her area. During the classes, Sandhya also teaches children folk dance and music. She informed that not many students were interested in joining schools during the lockdown. Now, some students are taking a keen interest in their studies. Sandhya said, "Earlier, very few were interested but soon more children joined classes. They are now much more interested in learning."

Schools shut down in Coimbatore

Sandhya also briefed that she is the only graduate in her village as most of the children drop studies after a certain age. She noted, "I am the only graduate from the settlement. Most of the children here stop studies after completing elementary or middle school as the families cannot afford to send them to school."

She stated that there is a lack of awareness about the importance of studies in her village. She mentioned that the government made several facilities but the villagers have rare knowledge about it. Sandhya added, "I am taking regular classes for all subjects. There is a primary level school in the village and the government provides all the facilities. But due to lack of awareness, there are many school dropouts in the village."

COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu

The number of daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu fell below 10,000 on Thursday, with the state reporting only 9,118 infections, bringing the total caseload to 23.97 lakh. With 210 more deaths, the total number of those killed has risen to 30,548. According to the medical bulletin, 22,720 patients were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 22,66,793, leaving 1,00,523 persons with active infections. Coimbatore and Erode, with 1,227 and 1,041 cases respectively, accounted for the majority of new infections, while three districts, Chennai, Salem, and Tiruppur, recorded cases in excess of 500. A total of 1,75,010 samples were tested today, bringing the total number of specimens evaluated to 3.06 crore.

