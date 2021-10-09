Tamil Nadu: Couple Burnt To Death In Madurai After AC Unit In Apartment Catches Fire

Two people died after a fire broke out in the AC unit of a leased accommodation in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Saturday, October 9. The deceased were identified as Shathikannan and Subha, a couple residing in a leased house in Madurai's Aanaiyur neighbourhood.

According to fire and rescue department officials, the couple was sleeping when a cloud of thick smoke from the air conditioner surrounded the room, followed by fire. The bodies have been recovered and sent for a post-mortem by the fire department. The couple is survived by a teenage son and a daughter, according to various media reports.

"The fire and rescue personnel extinguished the fire and found that the couple was charred to death inside the room," the fire and rescue department said.

Multiple fires in Delhi this week

Around 7:15 am on Saturday, a fire broke out at a paper plate production unit in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area. No injuries, however, were reported. The fire started on the first level of the structure, according to Delhi Fire Service. Thirty-three fire tenders rushed to the scene to control the flames, and actively worked to get the situation under control. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be known. More information was awaited.

A fire broke out at an electronics dealership and an adjacent sanitary fittings showroom in Shiva market near Madhuban Chowk in New Delhi at around 8:30 pm on Friday, October 8. No injuries, however, were reported. Sixteen fire tenders were dispatched to the scene and the flames were ultimately doused. More information was awaited.

In a separate incident on Friday, a godown in Delhi had also caught fire. The fire broke out at a cloth and fabric godown in Harkesh Nagar in Okhla phase 2 in New Delhi. The incident occurred at around 3.45 am on October 8. A total of 17 fire engines had rushed to the godown to control the fire. Later the fire department had released a statement saying that no injuries were reported in the incident and the cotton warehouse caught fire in the basement and the first floor of its building. The fire department successfully controlled the fire.

