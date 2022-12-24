Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Customs Seize Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 8 Lakh At Trichy Airport; 1 Held

Two gold biscuits, with an estimated value of over Rs 8 lakh was seized by the Customs Air Intelligence Unit as it held a man at Trichy Airport on Saturday. 

Abheet Sajwan
Trichy airport

Image: ANI


Two gold biscuits were seized by the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) as it held a man at Trichy Airport on Saturday. As per the AIU, the gold biscuits that were concealed inside a tin weighed 147.5 grams, a purity of 24 carats, was at an estimated value of Rs 8 lakh.

"Seizure of two biscuit-shaped gold pieces (100+47.5 grams) of 24-carat purity, totally weighing 147.5 grams, valued at Rs 8,06,530 lakh from a male pax who arrived at Trichy airport from Singapore by Air India Flight on December 24," the customs department said. 

In November, a piece of gold weighing around 145 grams of 24-carat was seized by customs airport officials from a female passenger at the Tiruchirappalli airport. It had an estimated value of Rs 7,74,590. The female passenger arrived at the airport from Kualalumpur by Air Asia flight no-AK-23 on November 15, stated officials.

Similarly, in December, a passenger who arrived from Dubai was intercepted by Hyderabad Airport Customs, and the officials recovered 24-carat gold weighing 1.5 kilograms and 18-carat jewellery weighing 1.4 kilograms, valued to be Rs 1.37 crore.

(With inputs from ANI) 

