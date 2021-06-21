Tamil Nadu: Explosion At Firecracker Factory In Thaiyilpatti; 4 Casualties Reported So Far

On Monday, June 21, in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing factory, two people died and two were injured after an explosion, in Thaiyilpatti near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district.

The two injured have been taken to the nearest hospital. Nearly five houses surrounding the firecracker are destroyed.

The police are looking into the case and rescue operations are currently underway.

Tamil Nadu: An explosion took place at an illegal firecracker manufacturing factory, in Thaiyilpatti near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. Two dead, two injured. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/bXRXwS1vRr — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

The explosion of firecracker factories continues in Tamil Nadu

In early February, at least 15 people, including one woman, were dead and more than 20 injured in a blast at a private fireworks factory at Achankulam village near Sattur in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. Three people, including the owner of the factory, had also been booked by cops.

The ‘Sree Maariyamman fireworks’ factory which belongs to one Santhanamari had been manufacturing firecrackers for a couple of years. As per local reports, firecrackers that were stored in close to six rooms at the factory caught fire one after another leading to a huge blast.

Offering condolence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his thoughts are with the bereaved families. He had also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had also announced an ex gratia of three lakh rupees each to the kin of the deceased and one lakh to those injured in the accident.

Following this blast, again in the bed of February, another explosion of the firecracker factory was reported. At least six people died in an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu. More than ten sheds where chemicals had been stored were razed to the ground in the mishap, the second such incident this month in a cracker manufacturing unit in this region, the country's fireworks hub.

Firecracker factories sealed down in Tamil Nadu

In early March, seven inspection teams, including officials from various departments and bodies such as Revenue, Police, Fire and Rescue, Industrial Safety and Petroleum & Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO), suspended licences and temporarily sealed 28 cracker manufacturing units after a round of surprise checks in Virudunagar district of Tamil Nadu.

The crackdown came on the heels of the government ordering a probe into a series of firework accidents, the most recent of which claimed more than 29 lives and left more than 40 injured in February.

(Image credit: REPUBLICWORLD.COM)