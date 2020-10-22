Tamil Nadu: Fossils Of Extinct Marine Species Found In Perambalur District, Watch

Soon after images of the alleged 'dinosaur eggs' found in Tamil Nadu made rounds on social media, experts have clarified that the structures are actually ammonite sediments, or simply put, fossils of marine species. A group of local archaeology and geology enthusiasts had visited the Perambalur district where the structures were found and on inspection, they found out what it actually was. Ammonite was a large and diverse group of marine species found around 416 million years ago.

The aforementioned species are extinct now. According to archaeologists, districts of Ariyalur and Perambalur are expected to have been part of the river bed about 120 million years ago.

The Indo-Pacific Sea had transgressed between today's Puducherry and Karaikal regions leaving millions of creatures dead in the dry sea-bed. Due to its historical shift, several fossils of marine species are often found in the region.

Earlier in September 2020, a two-metre-long petrified wood was found by a group of farmers in the Perambalur district, which was again a result of the geological shifts in the region.

