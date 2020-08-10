Tamil Nadu: Gyms In Chennai Reopen As Part Of 'Unlock-3'

After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu, gyms have reopened in Chennai on Monday. The decision to reopen gyms was taken by the Tamil Nadu government as a part of the 'Unlock 3'. The move to reopen was announced on August 5 by the State government followed by a nod from the Centre. Gyms in other cities have also started opening their doors to customers with strict guidelines.

Arthi Arun on reopening of gyms

Meanwhile, Asian Powerlifting Championship gold medalist Arthi Arun welcomed the move and stated that the reopening will be beneficial as she is gearing up for the Asian Championship in Indonesia which is scheduled for December. Interacting with the media, Arthi said:

"Due to the lockdown, it'll be a bigger challenge for me but I accept it"

Tamil Nadu:Gyms reopen in Chennai as part of #UNLOCK3.

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami considered the decision after a representation by Tamil Nadu Gym Owners and Trainers Welfare Association. However, the gym services will be open only for people aged up to 50 years. In addition, Standard Operating Procedures have also been issued.

Delhi Govt's reopening proposal To LG

Similarly, the AAP-led Delhi government has also sent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal to allow hotels, gymnasium and weekly markets to reopen, considering the improvement in COVID-19 situation in the national capital. The government has stated that in accordance with the unlock guidelines issued by the Centre, it has the right to take the decision to allow such establishments in Delhi.

(With Agency Inputs)