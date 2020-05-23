Tamil Nadu Migrants Protest Outside Dharavi Police Station Post Shramik Train Cancellation

Demanding to be sent home, migrant labourers from Tami Nadu staged a protest outside Dharavi police station on Saturday, after a scheduled Shramik train to Tamil Nadu was cancelled. Visuals show a crowd of migrants holding up CM Edapadi Palaniswamy's photo -slapping and beating it with sticks while raising 'Edapadi down down' slogans. Sources report that the train had been cancelled at the last moment as the Tamil Nadu government failed to issue clearance.

Dharavi migrants protest train cancellation

Visuals show a crowd of migrants tearing photos of Palaniswamy as they huddled outside Dharavi police station. The police were attempting to disperse the crowd as Dharavi- one of the biggest hotspots in the city has over 1000 COVID cases. Tamil Nadu is yet to allow any 'Shramik special; train from Mumbai to Chennai.

In a bid to tighten its containment plan, BMC issued revised protocols for the sealing of buildings. According to the protocol, if a COVID positive case has been found in a society or a building, the entire building need not be sealed, instead only the particular floor can be sealed. While the patient will be shifted to the hospital, asymptomatic and high-risk contacts will be quarantined at home, if they have a separate toilet. The BMC will disinfect the wing or the floors concerned, but the concerned society will ensure containment zone rules are followed on the floor/wing.

The BMC has allowed the home delivery sale of sealed liquor sales via e-commerce sites but has mentioned that the sale of liquor is prohibited in containment zones. The civic body has also appointed 3 IAS officers to manage the affairs of Sion Hospital, Nair Hospital, and KEM hospital to ensure the availability of beds, smooth availability of facilities, and efficient treatment of COVID-19. The new commissioner - Iqbal Chahal has also divided the city into 7 sections, appointing 7 IAS officers to head these areas to tackle the pandemic in an aggressive manner.

Mumbai under containment

The BMC has reduced its containment zones from 2,800 to 692, by excluding sealed buildings and chawls, which will be self-managed by the society. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - with 1514 cases. The BMC is screening all 7 lakh residents and mulling to distribute HCQ tablets as a preventive measure. Maharashtra's red zones - Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgoan, Akola and Amravati are under stringent lockdown till May 31.