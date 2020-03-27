Tamil Nadu Police Find Innovative Ways To Warn And Punish The Lockdown Violators

From wearing Coronavirus helmet to forcing to perform 100 sit-ups, Tamil Nadu police found innovative ways to warn and punish the lockdown violators without using force.

As the country is witnessing a curfew that was never seen before, to control the spread of COVID-19 infection, people are finding it difficult to remain indoors for 21 days. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, therefore, gave a breathing time for people to settle. The people are allowed to can come out of their houses to avail essential services like vegetables, groceries, milk and medicines whenever they need, during the lockdown period.

As usual, there are many violators who come out for no reason, just to take a glimpse of the empty road. Youngsters and students roam around to click pictures. To keep a check on vehicles moving unnecessarily during the shutdown, and to catch hold of Romeos, Chennai police have set up check posts in 156 places. Several videos have surfaced from across the country, in which the police is punishing these lockdown violators.

TN policemen star on social media for their innovative ideas

In Tamil Nadu, the police have come up with various ideas to warn and punish these 'covidiots' who roam without purpose. Many videos have emerged in which the police is forcing the violators to perform 100 sit-ups or push-ups at once. The police have also made the violators clap continuously for half an hour, or forcing them to stand in chair position for 15 minutes.

The recent video of an inspector in Chennai wearing a Coronavirus helmet and educating the violators about social distancing went viral on Social media for their innovation. Few policemen also asked the young violators to say Tamil thai vazhuthu (Tamil invocation song) and Thirukural and only allow them to leave after reciting it one.

These policemen are being appreciated widely for not using force against the violators and making them understand that they are wrong. Meanwhile, Tamilnadu police said there have been 3,168 violations of lockdown orders since day one and

3,779 arrests have been made in the cases. Besides, 1924 vehicles have been seized and 3024 FIRs were registered as remedial steps against curfew violations. Moreover, Rs 84,108 was collected as fine for the traffic violations in the last three days.

