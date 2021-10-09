Tamil Nadu: Third Sero Survey Shows 70% Of State's Population Has Antibodies Against COVID

A new sero study, the third since last year, found that 70% of persons in Tamil Nadu carry COVID-19 antibodies. The second serosurvey, conducted in April, revealed that only 29% of the state's population possessed the antibodies. In the third serosurvey, which was conducted between July and August, the hotspots of Chennai revealed seropositivity rates of 82%. With 88% of the population, the Virudhunagar district is at the top of the list. In April, a 3% decline compared to the initial survey (32%), raised concerns that the population was becoming more sensitive to Coronavirus. According to reports, Seropositivity is a measure of the number of antibodies in the body that can protect against COVID-19. Four districts, including Karur, Nilgiris, Ariyalur, and Perambalur, have a seropositivity rate of less than 60%, said reports.

The districts of Coimbatore, Erode, and Salem in Tamil Nadu's western area, which had fewer infections during the first wave but was badly affected during the second wave, had seropositivity rates of 71%, 70%, and 60%, respectively. Karur district has the lowest seroprevalence of 51%.

Authorities' advertisements are stepping up the immunisation campaign in these locations. "We have provided extra doses to these districts for the big vaccination drive on Sunday," said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian in a statement. According to a statement from the state's health department, 24,586 samples were gathered from 827 clusters, and 17,090 people tested positive for IgG antibodies against the SARS-Cov-2 virus, said reports.

According to the department, this is a re-survey because the figures were previously disclosed on July 31 and showed a seroprevalence of 66.2%, said reports. While the seropositivity results place Tamil Nadu in what health officials call a "safe zone," experts argue there is no protection against any new variations, according to reports. Only 22% of the population has been fully vaccinated despite 5 crore doses. The state is witnessing roughly 1,500 infections each day and cannot afford to relax its guard quite yet. Since the commencement of the pandemic, Tamil Nadu has recorded over 26.7 million Coronavirus illnesses and over 35,000 deaths.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI