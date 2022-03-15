Tamil Nadu Youth's Life-size Statue Fulfills Wishes; Makes Family Happy 2 Yrs After Death

Two years after his death in an accident, S Pandidurai, is back home at Vinoba Nagar in Oddamchatram, this time as a life-size silicon statue to be present for his niece and nephew's ear piercing ceremony, an event his family members recall as one that was on top of his bucket list.

"Seeing him there, in that function, amidst all of us, seeing his dreams of fulfilling his duty as the 'Muraimaman' (uncle) sure brought us tears of joy," says his mother.

With grandeur and drums beating to a tune of celebration, friends and family members of S Pandidurai shared memories as they witnessed his presence in the form of his life-size statue during the ear-piercing ceremony taking place for his niece and nephew on Sunday.

A dream close to his heart, recalls his mother, he wished to celebrate the function in a grand manner given his affection for his niece and nephew, but a mere three months shy of the function, on June 28, 2020, their family lost their son, and his dreams left unfulfilled.

"We had lost him, but we wanted his presence for the function. It felt only right, as he was very fond of the two children and wished to celebrate them in a grand manner. We somehow got in touch with the other person who had done a life-size statue of his wife in Karnataka and made arrangements to do the same for our son," says S Pasumkizhi, Pandidurai's mother.

"Though it took 13 months to get his statue made and brought back, due to lockdown and covid restrictions, my son, although his statue, is finally home. We're happy and feel he too would have been happy," says his mother speaking to Republic.

The statue which roughly weighs about 50 kgs, was brought back from Karnataka back to his home in Oddamchatram in his own car, accompanied by his friends and siblings.

The ear-piercing ceremony, conducted in a grand style saw the statue of Pandidurai being brought in a chariot and the children sit on the lap of the statue. The statue of the youth was sporting a veshti and shirt.