Tamil Techie Helps Ease Pain Of Kin Of COVID Victims Through Lifelike Statue Of Deceased

While the COVID-19 pandemic has had far-reaching consequences for public health, livelihoods, the economy, and in our way of life, the greatest impact was felt by those who lost loved ones to the virus. Arun Titan, a techie turned entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, is using lifelike statuettes of those who died as a result of COVID-19 to help relieve the grief of their families. Silaii, Titan's firm, used to manufacture lifelike statuettes of politicians and actors. However, after the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for statuettes of persons who died due to the virus have increased.

Titan recounts an incident in which he delivered a figurine to a Bengaluru family. He received a call from the man's 26-year-old daughter three days later. "There was complete silence on the other end," recalls Titan. "A few seconds later, I heard sobbing. I was stunned and speechless, as I did not know who it was." When she saw her father's likeness carved in stone, she sobbed. Titan has a lot more stories like this to tell.

Tamil Nadu-based entrepreneur helps kin 'relive memories' through statuettes

"Many people lost their lives during the pandemic, that loss was something that is irreplaceable but I think that our sculptures played a very important part in bringing back those memories," remarked Krithika Ananth, Silaii's General Manager. Silaii has made various statuettes of politicians throughout the years, including Periyar, M. Karunanidhi, M.G. Ramachandran, J. Jayalalithaa, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and B.R. Ambedkar, all of whom are Dravidian icons.

On August 2, President Ram Nath Kovind, who was in Chennai for the state assembly's centenary celebrations, was presented with a two-foot-wide, 10-inch-high miniature model created by Silaii, depicting the building's history and traditions. Titan founded Silaii in 2019 after working as a photographer for AR Rehman and working for a tech firm.

"We always thought sculptures are something which is out of our reach. It could be in a public display or it could be in an exhibition. Basically, it used to be in a place that is not inhabited by us. Now, I think we have bridged that gap. Now you can touch a sculpture, you can personally relate to that person," added Ananth.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI