Tata Power Issues Statement After Power Supply Disrupted In Parts Of Mumbai

A power outage for a few minutes was reported in several parts of Mumbai on Monday, May 9. Tata Power Services has issued a statement regarding the power outage in Mumbai. Taking to its Twitter handle, Tata Power Services said that the power tripping incident which lasted for around seven minutes led to the shutdown of its 160MW load at Tata Power's Dharavi Receiving Station.

The Tata Power Services further said that the electricity was "quickly" restored by the company. The Tata Power Services took to Twitter and said, "There was an incident of power-tripping today for around 7-minutes due to tripping of 220kV MSETCL OLTS protection at their Trombay Receiving Station, giving shutdown to 160MW load at Tata Power’s Dharavi Receiving Station. However, the power supply was quickly restored by us."

As per reports, power outages were reported in parts of Dadar, Wadala, Dharavi and Sion. According to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), the power outage was caused due to a fault in the transformer of Tata Power. Reportedly, the power outage occurred at 8:35 pm and the electricity was swiftly restored at 8:40 pm.

Heatwave leads to an increase in demand for power

Meanwhile, the demand for power has increased due to heatwaves in different parts of the country. India has been facing power cuts and the problem has aggravated due to an increase in prices of imported coal due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine and some power plants not functioning at full capacity, according to ANI. The states which have been seeing power outages include Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar and Maharashtra. People in Punjab have been facing power cuts due to a drop in power generation. Similarly, Jharkhand has been facing power cuts due to a shortage in power production in thermal plants that have been providing electricity to the state, as per the ANI report. Bihar is also one of the states facing a power shortage. Haryana Power Minister Ch Ranjeet Singh has said that the state will take additional power from states like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and other sources to fulfil the demand for electricity.

Inputs from ANI

Image: Unsplash/PTI