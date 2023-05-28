TD College Professor Suspended For Asking Sexual Favours From Girl Student In UP's Jaunpur

TD college here on Sunday suspended a professor for allegedly seeking sexual favour from a girl student, an act which was recorded on video and appeared on social media.

"The accused professor Pradeep Singh has been suspended and a five-member committee has been formed to probe the matter. The team will give its report in 15 days," College Manager Raghvendra Pratap Singh said.

Management will take further action on the matter after the report of the probe committee, Raghvendra Pratap Singh said.

Students of TD College created a ruckus on Friday after a video in which Pradeep Singh is purportedly seen asking sexual favour from the girl in lieu of ensuring that she clears the B.Ed-TET examination turned up online.

An FIR against Pradeep Singh was registered at Line Bazar Police Station here on Saturday, officials said.

"Professor Pradeep Singh of TD College here was seen talking in an indecent manner to an unidentified girl student. Following a preliminary inquiry, an FIR has been lodged against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Verma said.

The professor in his defence claimed it was a doctored video.