Teacher who kidnapped girl in Maha nabbed from Faridabad

Thane, May 23 (PTI) Maharashtra police have arrested a tuition teacher from Faridabad in Haryana for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old girl from near her house here, an official said on Monday.

The girl, a resident of Kalyan township in Thane, went missing on May 1. Later her family members filed a police complaint.

During a probe into the case, the police learnt that a private tuition teacher from the same locality was also missing since the same day, the official from Kalyan taluka police station said.

The police tracked his mobile number to Faridabad.

They got in touch with the Faridabad police and forwarded details of the accused along with his picture to them.

The police there spotted the accused and the girl, the official said.

A police team from here subsequently reached Faridabad on Saturday. They rescued the girl and arrested the accused, he added. PTI COR GK GK

