Kerala: Team Formed To Tackle 'super Spread' Of COVID-19 Cases In Poonthura

While Kerala has had a fairly successful run in battling the Coronavirus pandemic, the coastal belt of Poonthura is emerging as a major hotspot for Coronavirus in the state. Taking cognisance of the same, the district administration formed a Quick Response Team (QRT) in view of the 'super spread' of the COVID-19 cases in Poonthura. A number of revenue, police and health officials have been included in the group.

Earlier, to tackle this, a team of 25 commandos has been deployed in Poonthura along with the announcement of a strict triple-lockdown in the region. Now, an order issued by Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Navjot Khosa said COVID QRT would remain under the control of Tahsildar and Incident Commander, Thiruvananthapuram.

"Tahsildar shall nominate one Deputy Tahsildar and clinical staff at one shift and shall ensure it works 24 hours. COVID QRT shall decide on the movement and emergency exit from the critical containment zone. Also, they shall regulate the movement of goods vehicles and manpower intended to replenish the stocks of Grocery/vegetable/meat shops and medical shops and all other essential services like water, electricity and sanitation, "the order said.

READ: Gold Smuggling case: Central agencies seek Kerala police help to track absconding woman

It further added the district police chief, Thiruvananthapuram city and the district medical officer (Health) would be provided with at least one staff per shift. "District Medical Officer shall make necessary arrangements to make CHC Poonthura l and Govt. dispensary Vallyathura functioned 24X7 until further orders. Necessary doctors and other staffs need to be posted. An ambulance shall be made available in CHC Poonthura on 24x7 basis. Ten health desk also ought to be created," it said.

On July 9, State Police Chief Loknath Behara announced that the Coast Guard, Coastal Security, and Marine Enforcement had been briefed to not allow any fishing boats to travel along the coastline, to-and-fro Tamil Nadu and Poonthura.

READ: Gold smuggling case: Accused Swapna Suresh moves Kerala High Court to seek bail

Kerala CM holds meeting

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 8 to discuss the state's progress in handling the Coronavirus pandemic. The meeting had ended in a consensus to prevent movement to and from Poonthura, given the rising cases. Chief Secretary, the Health Secretary, the Police Chief and the District Collector of Thiruvananthapuram were present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Kerala's COVID-19 tally is inching towards the 7000 mark, with 416 people testing positive on Friday in the highest single day spike of the infection so far, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned that the situation was "becoming alarming".

(With ANI inputs)

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's COVID tally crosses 8-lakh mark; 1.1 cr samples tested

READ: Kerala's COVID-19 tally nears 7000-mark