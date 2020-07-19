Team Led By JNU Prof Develops Vaccine Candidate Against Streptococcus

A team of researchers led by Prof Atul Kumar Johri of Jawaharlal Nehru University has developed a potential vaccine candidate against Group A streptococcus, which causes 616 million cases of pharyngitis (severe sore throat infection), 18.1 million severe cases and 517,000 deaths worldwide.

"We have developed a vaccine against Group A Streptococcus which causes severe infections in humans like Pharyngitis, Toxic shock syndrome and others. In the world there are around 606 million cases happen each year and out if these around 18 million were found to be very severe. This bacteria causes around 5 lakh deaths every year and this is ninth leading bacteria in the world. The vaccine which is undertrial in United States or Canada will not work in the case of India subcontinental as it doens't contain serotypes include in these regions," said Professor Atul Johri.

The said vaccine candidate will turn out to be more substantial during current times of COVID 19 pandemic because if a person suffering from this bacteria contracts Coronavirus, the chances of survival depreciate immensely.

"Patients who are infected with this bacteria ( Group A streptococcus) and if they get infected with COVID-19 simultaneously then the patient will become more severe and he will die within 24 hours," asserted Professor Johri.

Universal candidate

The vaccine is also being called as a 'universal candidate' as after the trials it was found that the vaccine is stopping the infection in mice.

"This bacteria has heterogeneous distribution, which means large number of serotypes found in the world so it is very difficult to identify universal vaccine candidate. We have now identified a vaccine candidate which we cloned, verified and tested for two quality universal candidate. We have tested this against prevalent and invasive serotype which belong to Israel middle east, United States, England and India. We have found out when the mice infected with different serotype was given injection of this vaccine candidate, we found out 76 to 90% protection by using this vaccine candidate so now we are calling it universal candidate as it is stopping the infection in mice against prevalent serotypes which belong to different geographical regions," told Professor Johri to Republic TV.

The team now wishes to take this vaccine further to clinical trials once the pre-clinical standardisations are complete.

"This vaccine can work in developed as well as developing countries. Now we are taking it for the clinical trials. Various companies have approached us in order to do clinical trials in the next round to take this trial in human beings," said professor Johri.

(Photo Credit: AP)

