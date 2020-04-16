COVID-19: Team Of JNU Professors Working On Coronavirus Recombinant Vaccine

A team of five JNU professors have teamed up to make COVID-19 vaccine. The team is being led by Professor Gobardhan Das which is working on to find a vaccine for Coronavirus. While speaking to Republic TV, Professor Das said that the team of scientists is focusing to make a recombinant vaccine in which it will infiltrate COVID protein in the BCG vaccine. JNU professor added that data shows countries vaccinated with BCG vaccine are least affected of Coronavirus.

"Actually we are working to develop a recombinant vaccine in which we are looking forward to infiltrate COVID Protein in BCG vaccine. We know that the BCG vaccine is helpful in fighting corona. If we look at data, we will find that people of countries vaccinated with BCG are least affected. Death cases also reported quite low in these countries, so there is a relationship between BCG vaccine and Coronavirus," he said.

READ | AIIMS Conducting Covid vaccine Trial; Botanical Cure Also In Works: CSIR Chief's Update

READ | Delhi CM Says Plasma Therapy To Begin For Treating COVID Patients; Centre Gives A Nod

'BCG is not a vaccine for COVID'

"BCG is not specifically for Coronavirus but specifically it is protecting. We want to come out with a vaccine which helps you in fighting against Coronavirus lifelong. BCG is a vaccine which fights not only against Tuberculosis but many other diseases. If you look at data, there are many cases of Coronavirus deaths in countries which are not vaccinated with BCG in comparison to BCG vaccinated countries. We are constantly working on this and can come up with the vaccine in six months depends on Govt's support," added Professor Das

While speaking during a video conference with African countries who are members of the United Nations, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that only COVID-19 vaccine is the only thing that can bring normalcy.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Receives 5 Lakh Anti-body Test Kits; Tally Reaches 12759

READ | After Shameful Moradabad Attack, Health Department To Halt Door-to-door Checkup: Sources