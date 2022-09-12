Hundreds of Delhi Metro commuters faced a harrowing time as chaos ensued at several stations on the Yellow Line after a technical snag was reported in a train halting service between Sultanpur and Ghitorni stations on Monday morning.

The Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

Several people were stranded from 7 am to 10 am, as metro services were not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni due to a "technical issue" in a train, official sources said.

Many commuters took to Twitter, posting pictures and videos of the chaos at and around metro stations. In one of the videos, people were also seen riding a truck to reach their destination.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials, normal services have resumed on the Yellow line.

Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had tweeted around 7 am to alert the commuters about the service disruptions.

"Yellow Line Update: Services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni. Service is available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli. Normal services on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.

About 20 minutes before that, it had tweeted that there was a "delay in services" between Ghitorni and Sultanpur stations.

