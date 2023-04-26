Last Updated:

Technical Fault Disrupts Mumbai Metro Services On Ghatkopar-Versova Corridor

Mumbai Metro services on the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova corridor were disrupted for around 45 minutes on Wednesday evening due to a technical glitch in a train, said the operator of the rapid transit system.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI


Mumbai Metro services on the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova corridor were disrupted for around 45 minutes on Wednesday evening due to a technical glitch in a train, said the operator of the rapid transit system.

Commuters faced inconvenience due to the disruption of services during evening rush hours.

Mumbai Metro One, which operates the rapid transit system, said services were affected due to a technical fault in the electrical converter unit of a train.

All passengers travelling in the train where the glitch was reported were evacuated at Asalpha station at around 4:45 pm, it said.

"The glitch-hit train was withdrawn from service and normal operations resumed at 5:30 pm," a spokesperson for Mumbai Metro One said.

READ | Mumbai: Eight more services to be started on Metro Lines 2A and 7 from Monday: Mumbai metro official
READ | SC directs Mumbai Metro to pay Rs 10 lakh fine for felling trees without permission
READ | Mumbai Metro car shed: PIL in HC against BMC notice for removal of 177 trees in Aarey Colony
READ | PM Narendra Modi avails newly launched Mumbai metro, interacts with youth onboard
READ | PM Modi inaugurates new Mumbai metro lines, hits out at Uddhav govt over 'corruption'

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT