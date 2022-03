Thane, Mar 2 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy drowned in a stream in Thane's Diva area on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

The boy, identified as Kartik Naik, entered the stream in Saba village along with two others and drowned around 2:35pm, Avinash Sawant, chief of Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell said. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)