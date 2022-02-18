Teen Sisters Go Missing In Thane, 2 Men Charged With Kidnapping

Two men have been booked in a kidnapping case in connection with two teen sisters going missing from Naupada area of Thane city on February 11, a police official said on Friday.

After the 13-year-old and 16-year-old girls went missing, police inquiries have revealed that the two men have not been seen around and nor have they reported to work, he said.

"No arrest has been made in this connection. A kidnapping case has been registered against the two men and a probe is underway," he added.

