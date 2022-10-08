Teenage Boy Rapes Girl Child In Gurugram, Sent To Correctional Home

A teenage boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping an around 4-year-old girl in Sector 52 area, police said on Saturday.

He was booked under POCSO Act at Badshahpur Police Station, said police.

The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday and sent to a correctional home in Faridabad.

According to the complaint filed by the mother of the victim, the incident happened Tuesday when she was away at work and her daughter alone at the home.

In the evening when her daughter was playing outside, the boy lured her on some pretext and took her to him room where he raped her, she said in her complaint, according to police.

“When I returned home late in the evening, I found my daughter in a bad condition and took her to a hospital when she complained of pain in abdomen. When I insisted she told me that a boy from neighbourhood raped her.

“My daughter is in trauma and I was shocked when she told me that the boy even urinated in her mouth which caused a stomach infection. I want strict action against the him,” she said.

The girl is admitted in a hospital and she is reportedly stable now.

An FIR was registered under Section 6 of POCSO Act on Wednesday, said police.

“The boy is around 15 years old. We produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a correctional home in Faridabad. While a probe is underway,” said Inspector Devender Kumar, SHO, Sector 53 Police Station.