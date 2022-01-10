Teenager Girl Hangs Self In Ajmer

A 19-year-old girl has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, police said here.

The incident occurred in Adarsh Nagar area where Muskan Rawat (19) hanged herself from a ceiling fan late Sunday evening, police said.

Her family had gone to agriculture farm when she took the extreme step for reasons unknown, they said.

The body was handed over to family members on Monday after post-mortem, the police said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

