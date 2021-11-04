Teenager kills self in Thane district

Thane, Nov 3 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in his home in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The boy, a resident of the Khoni area in Bhiwandi, hanged himself from the ceiling of the washroom in his house using a 'dupatta' (stole) on Tuesday, they said.

The reason behind the teenager's extreme step was still not known, the police said.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death registered, they added. PTI COR RSY RSY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)