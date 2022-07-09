Telangana: 4 People Dead, 24 Hospitalised Allegedly Due To Water Contamination In Gadwal

Four people died alllegedly after drinking contaminated water in the Gadwal district of Telangana. However, the police cited improper hygiene issues for the deaths. Apart from the four people who died, 24 others were hospitalised for reportedly drinking contaminated water from their residences in the Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana. However, local police refuted the claims and said the deaths were due to issues of improper hygiene, and seasonal complications and informed that no case has been registered on the issue yet.

Dr Kishore Kumar, Superintendent of the Gadwal district hospital informed on July 9, that of the 24 people who fell ill, 15 were adults and 9 were children. They reported symptoms of stomach flu, vomiting, and bowel complications.

'Drinking contaminated water may have caused the problem': Dr Kumar

"We have gastroenteritis (stomach flu) cases, vomiting and motions' cases where 15 adults and nine children have been admitted. All are stable. This is a seasonal disease, so when it rains initially, drinking contaminated water may result in this problem," Dr Kumar said and added boiling water may have solved the problem.

The doctor informed that the patients have been admitted and they are out of danger. A second doctor confirmed that water contamination is the most likely reason for the deaths, after checking the primary sources, saying that it is the result of the gastroenteritis (GE) outbreak.

"We have informed the municipality departments. Cases have been admitted in both government and private hospitals, and we are monitoring everything," she said.

The doctor informed that the cases of two patients who died - Narsingamma and Sri Kala Krishna - were so severe that they had to be moved to Kurnool, a town almost 60 kms away from Gadwal.

Police rules out water contamination

The police denied the claims of water contamination and said the patients died due to improper hygiene and seasonal complications, citing the examination of the samples done by local engineers and doctors. Ranjan Rathan Kumar, the Superintendent of Police in Nalgonda said three cases of 'seasonal disease' were reported about a week ago and the matter is under investigation. Kumar also added that police have not received any complaints about water contamination-related deaths.

"The victims were admitted to a local Gadwal hospital. Some were taken to Hyderabad and Kurnool. So far, we received information that four people died. However, there is no water contamination. The infections could be due to personal hygienic problems. So far, we have received no complaint," Kumar said.

(Image: ANI)