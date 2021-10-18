Telangana: COVID Norms Flouted At 'Sunday Funday' Event Organised By Hyderabad Authorities

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a traffic-free and pedestrian-friendly "Sunday Funday" programme was held at the historic Charminar of Hyderabad on October 17. The program titled "Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam" was organised by Telangana's Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department and the city police to provide residents with an entertaining, fun, and frolic event. As the cases during the second wave have been subsiding, a massive crowd gathered near Charminar violating COVID Protocols. People were seen not wearing masks and also failed to maintain Social distancing.

Telangana: Mammoth crowd gathered near Charminar in Hyderabad to mark traffic free & pedestrian friendly 'Sunday Funday' programme yesterday.



The local authorities and the city police had organised the programme. pic.twitter.com/fZxBgttCB5 — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

The event was inaugurated with the performance of the Hyderabad police band. Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar asserted that the event is inspired by the continuation of a similar programme being held at the upper Tank Bund road of Hyderabad for the last eight weeks now. The idea behind this event is to spread awareness on various issues of public importance and will be used for various initiatives which are citizen-centric, he added.

"With the success of the Sunday Funday programme at upper Tank Bund road which has been happening in Hyderabad for last eight weeks now, we felt that the iconic place of Charminar is also another place which can be used for similar entertainment, fun and frolic and intermingling of people. Communities can be educated and made aware of things such as how to prevent theft by servants, drivers theft, and other similar", said Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Along with the Police Commissioner, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Special Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, and other officials visited Charminar before the event to finalise the arrangements.

122 More Test COVID-19 Positive In Telangana

Telangana on Sunday witnessed 122 new COVID-19 cases and one related fatality taking the total positives in the state to 6.68 lakh and the toll to 3,938. The number of active cases stood at 3,924, a state government bulletin said. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation recorded the highest number of cases at 55 followed by nine each in Karimnagar and Rangareddy districts. A total of 176 COVID-19 recoveries were reported on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to 6,61,093.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.82 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 98.07 per cent and 1.3 per cent.

(With ANI/PTI Inputs)