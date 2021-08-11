Telangana High Court Restrains State Govt From Cutting 1300 Tress At KBR National Park

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State of Telangana to refrain from cutting 1300 trees that form a part of the Eco-Sensitive Zone of Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park. Telangana government by decking trees was planning to undertake Strategic Road Development Plan to construct flyovers around KBR park. A division bench comprising Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy while giving the order said that the national park is an important green lung space in the city.

What did the petition say?

The court was hearing the petition filed by Kaajal Maheshwari, Jasveen Jairath and Sagar Dhara. Lawyers of the respondents were asked by the Chief Justice to go through the issue carefully, keeping in mind that the National Park is located in a prime area, is in the middle of Hyderabad and is one of the last few remaining lung spaces in the city. Counsel for the petitioners included Ritwick Dutta and Rahul Choudhary, founder of Legal Initiative for forest Environment (LIFE).

In 2015, the Telangana State Government had planned to construct roads around the KBR park as part of its Strategic Road Development Plan which required chopping of more than 1300 trees. Later, the Government finalised the Eco-Sensitive Zone between 3-29 meters from the forest's boundaries which would have resulted in a narrow walkway. The National Park has been mired in controversy after the State government plans to construct roads around it as part of its Strategic Road Development Plan, requiring chopping off more than 1,300 trees.

KBR National park

The park is located right in the heart of Hyderabad. KBR Park was declared as a national park by the Telangana govt after getting permission from the central government in the year 1988. It is located in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills in Hyderabad and is considered as 'a jungle amidst the concrete jungle'. The park has over 600 species of plant life, 140 species of birds and 30 different varieties of butterflies and reptiles. Entry for KBR park is Rs 35 for adults while children only have to pay Rs 20.

