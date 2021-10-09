Last Updated:

Telangana: Incessant Rain Wreaks Havoc In Hyderabad, Several Parts Inundated

Parts of Hyderabad remain inundated after the city received heavy rainfall since Friday. Monsoon emergency teams have been deployed to tackle the situation

Telangana

Following a spell of heavy rainfall, roads and low-lying areas in parts of Hyderabad are now fully inundated with water. Roads in parts like Vanasthalipuram and Kukatpally remain waterlogged. Videos surfacing on the internet shows vehicles being washed away and people getting stranded due to heavy waterlogging in some areas. Two persons were washed away in the flooding.

In a video shared by ANI, people could be seen struggling to cross a heavily waterlogged road after rain lashed several parts of Vanasthalipuram. The video also shows motorcycles being washed away by the water. Meanwhile, rainwater has now entered restaurants and low-lying shops in Old City after incessant rains lashed Hyderabad. The rain which started on Friday continues to wreak havoc in the area.

Two persons washed away in Hyderabad rains

Meanwhile, two persons were washed away in the drainages in the Vanasthalipuram region on Friday. K Purushottam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram, informed adding that the rescue operations are now underway. "Two persons have been washed away after drainages overflowed due to heavy rains. The rescue team is searching for them," Purushottam told ANI.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Vijayalaxami Gadwal took to her Twitter to warn people against incessant rainfall in the Telangana capital. “Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the city. Monsoon emergency teams are on the field. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless needed. Dial @GHMCOnline control room on 040-21111111, 040-29555500 for any rain-related issues and assistance,” the mayor tweeted. The mayor also visited the affected areas to analyse the situation. 

GHMC warns against continued incessant rains

The Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster (EVDM) wing of GHMC on Friday had issued an alert regarding heavy rainfall in the city. The department had taken to their Twitter handle urging people to stay alert. “Cloud systems formed in and around the city leading to heavy sporadic rainfall. Sudden showers expected to continue for the next one hour,” EVDM officials had tweeted.

On Friday, almost all the areas under the Hyderabad city corporation limits received heavy downpours. The drainage systems in the region were waterlogged causing roads to get inundated. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department had warned of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and parts of Odisha, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, south Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Fishermen from these areas have been advised to remain at bay.

