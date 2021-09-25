Telangana: KCR 'fan' Who Built Temple For CM 'disappointed', Wants To Sell Shrine

Disappointed with the Telangana chief minister, G Ravinder, an admirer of K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) who had crossed all boundaries to build a temple for the CM in 2016 has decided to sell it.

After the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) came to power, Ravinder sold his two-acre farmland in 2016, borrowed some money and built a temple in his house dedicated to KCR, who he said played a crucial role in the Telangana Movement. However, Ravinder, who recently joined the BJP, said that despite working hard for TRS, he received no recognition in return. His disappointment with the party and its chief led to his decision to sell the temple.

The distressed KCR fan also claimed that he took a loan of Rs 3 lakh to build a temple dedicated to the Telangana chief minister. He said he did not get the due recognition in TRS despite working hard for the party.

On-ground sources also mentioned that despite repeated pleas of Ravinder, he was not given even given an appointment to meet KCR or his son, KT Rama Rao. He had reportedly requested an appointment to discuss significant issues with KCR.

KCR temple put up for sale

In a video posted on Facebook, Ravinder can be seen with his hands folded, requesting people to help him sell or buy the temple as he is going through financial difficulties.

