Telangana Min KTR Lauds Police's 'swift Action' On Nagaraju's Murder; Wants Strict Action

K. T. Rama Rao, Telangana Minister, and son of the Chief Minister of the state, reacted to the honour killing in Hyderabad of Billipuram Nagaraju on Thursday. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, KTR urged the Minister of Home in the Telangana government, Mohammed Mahmood Ali and M. Mahender Reddy, the state Director General of Police to make sure that the 'harshest of punishment' possible is given to the accused.

"Thanks to Rachkonda Police for your swift action," KTR further wrote, sharing a tweet by the District Police in which they had informed that the commissionerate nabbed both the accused-Syed Mobin Ahmad and Mohammad Masood Ahmad within 24 hours of murdering Nagaraju with iron rod and knife. This is the first-ever response from the government in the matter.

Please make sure they are given the harshest of punishments possible as per IPC @mahmoodalitrs Ji and @TelanganaDGP Garu



Thanks to @RachakondaCop for your swift action https://t.co/ZEyWK7AOJy — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 5, 2022

Police apprehend the accused

Earlier in the day, the Hyderabad Police held a press briefing in the matter. Narrating what has come out from the initial interrogation, the Hyderabad DCP said that Syed was against Sulthana and Nagaraju's marriage, and had hatched the conspiracy with Mohammad Massod to commit the crime.

Underlining how the two accused have been trying to locate Nagaraju, the Hyderabad DCP said, "Syed along with Mohammad on April 5 started tracing Nagaraju. His initial location was traced in the Maruti showroom (his place of work), but since assaulting him there would have been difficult, they dropped the plan. Then, they followed the deceased on their scooter and found him in Panjala Anil Kumar Colony, Saroornagar. All of a sudden they stopped the deceased while the deceased and his wife were proceeding on their bike."

"Syed pushed him to the ground and started beating him with an iron rod over his head indiscriminately. Then he passed the iron rod to Mohammad and himself took out a knife and started stabbing him. While Mohammad kept beating him, Syed stabbed him, until they were sure that Nagaraju was dead. After which they fled," he added.

An FIR has been filed by the Saroornagar police under Sections 154, and 157 of the CrPC, IPC Section 302 (murder) and Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.