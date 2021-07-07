Telangana: TSRTC Introduces Enhanced Bus Services To Ensure Women's Safety

Telangana State road transportation corporation (TSRTC) keeping in view safety of women, has passed a special provision for women travelling through public buses, during night in Hyderabad. In its latest order, the organization has asked all the bus drivers and conductors to halt the bus anywhere between two stops at the request of a woman after 7:30 pm.

With this order in place, now a woman can drop by anywhere in between two stations, at her convenience to ensure her safety. The move is being hailed across all ends, as a step forward to enhance the safety of women in the state. Applauding the move, a passenger on Wednesday said to ANI, “It is a good initiative. It will be helpful for women travellers and we appreciate this."

Telangana govt’s efforts to establish women safety



'SHE SHUTTLE' INITIATIVE

The Telangana government has been dedicated to bringing reforms to ensure the complete safety and security of women. In the past, the state government launched ‘She Shuttle’ in 2019. The initiative 'She Shuttle', was inaugurated by the govt in collaboration with Infosys, in Pocharam Village in Ghatkesar. It is the latest technology-driven security system for all women passengers and an exclusive transport system for the working women in the area. "She Shuttle" is equipped with a well-monitored surveillance system with CCTV cameras, a lady security guard and a smartphone application for every passenger with a panic button. The system included the efforts of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) for their 'Margdarshak' program for women's safety. The government has also launched initiatives like E-learning courses on Women's Safety and Cyber Crime.

Violence Against Women in India

Several instances of violence against women have been recorded in the state till now, especially, against the ones who are travelling alone during the night. The horrific 2012 gang rape in Delhi was one such instance and thus it can never be forgotten. Such reforms are much needed as of now when the crimes against women are hitting the roof.

