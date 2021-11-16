Last Updated:

Telangana's Pochampally Recognised By UNWTO Among World's Best Tourism Villages

Pochampally village in Telangana was declared as one of the best tourism villages in the world by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Written By
Srishti Goel
Telangana

Image: ANI


On Tuesday, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) named Pochampally village in Telangana as one of the best tourism villages in the world. The prestigious award will be presented on December 2, 2021, in Madrid, Spain, at the UNWTO General Assembly's 24th session. G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), congratulated the villagers and said, "Pochampally’s unique weaving styles and patterns received special focus through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of Vocal 4 Local as a part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat."

"On behalf of the people of Pochampally in particular and the people of Telangana, I am grateful that this award has been bestowed on the village of Pochampally. I am also grateful to the Ministry officials for presenting the case for Pochampally and other entries effectively," added the Minister.

'Best tourism village' award to Pochampally village

The UNWTO's Best Tourism Villages Pilot initiative aims to recognise and reward villages that are great examples of rural tourism and demonstrate best practices in each of the nine evaluation areas.

It also intends to help villages increase their rural tourism potential by providing training and access to improvement possibilities. The Ministry of Tourism has suggested three villages for India's entry into the UNWTO Best Tourism Village competition. Kongthong in Meghalaya, Ladhpura Khas in Madhya Pradesh, and Pochampally in Telangana were the locations. The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) presented Pochampally with an award. Pochampally is a town in the Nalgonda district of Telangana, 50 kilometres from Hyderabad, and is known as the Silk City of India because of the gorgeous sarees woven in a distinctive design known as Ikat. Pochampally Ikat was designated as a Geographical Indicator (GI Status) in 2004.

READ | 'Telangana CM saying govt sleeping on tribunal issue is condemnable', says Jal Shakti Min

World Tourism Organization

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is a specialised agency of the United Nations tasked with promoting responsible, sustainable, and universally accessible tourism. Its headquarters are in Madrid, Spain. It is the world's leading international tourist organisation, promoting tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive development, and environmental sustainability, as well as providing industry leadership and support in the advancement of knowledge and tourism policy around the world.

READ | Telangana govt ups ante against Centre's refusal to purchase rabi paddy from State

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI

READ | Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy slams Centre over paddy procurement row
READ | BJP Telangana chief allegedly attacked by TRS as scuffle breaks out over paddy procurement
Tags: Telangana, Pochampally village, UNWTO
First Published:
COMMENT