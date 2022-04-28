Tempo driver rapes 7-year-old girl in Mumbai; held

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a tempo driver who lured her with a chocolate in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, police said on Thursday.

The Mumbai police arrested the 35-year-old accused within 24 hours of the incident late on Wednesday night, an official said.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the accused Sachin Shama found the child alone in a locality and lured her with a chocolate, he said.

The accused took the girl to an isolated spot, where he allegedly raped her and later abandoned her, the official said.

A passerby saw the girl crying and alerted the police control room, he said, adding that the child was scared and was not in a condition to reveal anything.

After counselling, the girl narrated the ordeal and special teams were formed to nab the accused, the official said.

The police examined CCTV footage from the locality to establish the man’s identity and nabbed him, he added.

"We apprehended the accused within 24 hours of the crime. He has been booked under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said Prashant Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) zone 7.

The accused has some cases to his name and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI ZA ARU ARU

