Tempo Hits Pedestrians In Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila, 8 Pakistani Hindu Refugees Injured

Eight persons of Pakistani Hindu refugee camps here sustained injuries on Monday when a tempo hit them on their way back from a flood relief centre in north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla area, police said.

According to police, eight people -- four adults and four children -- living in the refugee camp had gone to collect food from Magazine Road School, a flood relief centre.

Around 1.45 pm, they were crossing the road in front of the school when a tempo (de-silting vehicle of Delhi Jal Board) driven by 23-year-old Rohit Kumar hit them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Local police on patrolling duty near the school chased the offending vehicle and caught the driver, who was by then beaten up by the people gathered there, the DCP said.

All injured were shifted to a trauma centre where they are undergoing treatment. The driver, who also sustained injuries, has been sent to Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital for treatment.

The situation where the accident took place is also under control and movement of traffic is normal, police said. Sufficient local staff has been deployed near the school and camp, the DCP said.

Based on the statement of the injured, a case is being registered under relevant provisions of law, police added.