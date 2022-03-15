Ten arrested for group clash in Ganjam district

Berhampur (Odisha), Mar 15 (PTI) Ten people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a clash between two groups of BJD supporters in Ganjam district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The violence at Kendupadara village in Gangapur police station area on Saturday night had claimed the life of a newly elected ward member besides injuring four others.

The clash occurred after a heated argument on casting of votes in the election for the panchayat samiti chairperson in Aska block on Saturday.

"We have arrested 10 people for their involvement in the clash," Bhanjanagar subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Subhransu Mishra said.

The police have seized three sharp-edged weapons, bamboos and cricket bats which were used during the clash, the SDPO said.

Several others, who were involved in the incident, have been identified and they will be arrested soon, Mishra said.

The clash took place between supporters of Biju Janata Dal legislator Manjula Swain and those of Hare Krushna Mallick, former chairperson of the panchayat samiti.

Mallick's relative was defeated, while Tribeni Nayak, a supporter of the Aska MLA, won the election. PTI COR HMB MM MM

